FAISALABAD - The Pakistan Day would be celebrated throughout the Faisalabad division with national enthusiasm and fervour. Various programmes have been chalked out by the divisional and district administration to mark the day in a befitting manner.

The main flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Deputy Commissioner Complex at 9.00am. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, DPO Athar Ismail alongwith parliamentarians and other notables would hoist the national flag.

The day will dawn with the special prayers in Masajid after Fajr prayers and Quran Khawani would also be held for the departed soul of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement while floral wreath will also be laid on the momentum of martyrs. A speech competition on the topic of Pakistan Ideology will also be held in the educational institutions while an exhibition is arranged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium pertaining to the portraits and paintings of Pakistan Movement heroes and different aspects of struggle of independence.

The Social Welfare Department arranged a programme to distribute fruit and sweets in the hospitals, Darul Aman, SOS Village and other welfare institutions. Different sports events would also be held on Pakistan Day on various sports grounds. Similarly different social, political, religious and cultural organisations have also organised various programmes to highlight the importance of resolution of Pakistan in the struggle of independence. The similar programmes will also be held at tehsil headquarters to mark the Day.