Islamabad - Islamabad police have completed preparations for the Pakistan Day parade to be held today(Friday).

Two thousand traffic and operation division officers and officials will be deputed for providing complete security to the participants.

In this context, SSP Operation Najeebur Rehman Bagvi said that on the eve of Pakistan Day there will be high alert in Islamabad and security has been divided into four zones and 4 SPs, 14 DSPs and ASPs will be on duty. Police commandos will do patrol duty on special check posts and in the vicinity of Faizabad.

SSP Islamabad further said that additional force will remain standby to cope with any emergency.

On the other hand, traffic police on the eve of Pakistan Day has chalked out a special plan. In this connection, SSP Traffic Malik Matlub Ahmad said that under the command of SP, 4 DSPs, 23 inspectors including 646 officers and officials will perform their duties.

He said that the entry of heavy traffic is banned in the area, however the citizens have been provided the alternate routes and ITP radio will keep the citizens constantly aware.

He advised that the citizens for their own convenience should paste the parade stickers on the front of their cars. He advised that in case of any suspected person or object inform 1135 ITP and helpline 1915.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Chauhdry Yusaf Ali Shahid on Thursday said a total of 342 officers and wardens would be deputed to facilitate motorists and road users on the eve of Pakistan National Day Parade.

He said a comprehensive traffic plan has also been devised to keep the traffic flow smooth and to provide maximum security to the armed forces and spectators during the Parade at Shakarparian Parade Ground. For the purpose, 6 DSPs, 30 Inspectors, 277 wardens and 29 junior wardens would be on duty to control traffic rush.

According to the traffic plan, entry of all kinds of traffic would be banned from Faisalabad to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Similarly, heavy traffic would not be allowed to ply on routes leading to the Parade Ground.

He said the commuters who want to go Islamabad can use 9th Avenue to reach their desired destinations whereas traffic going towards Rawalpindi would ply on 9th Avenue and take a U Turn from Double Road to enter the city.

CTO added that the commuters can use Khana Pull Service Road, Chungi Number 8, Bandh Khana Road, Sadiqabad, Rawal Road,and C Block Murree Road to enter Islamabad.

He said the traffic wardens have been ordered to take stern action against vehicle owners that are displaying unauthorised number plates and tainted-glass windows.

The wardens should also keep an eye on ambulances and should conduct a thorough search of any ambulance reeking of the presence of suspicious elements.

He advised the citizens to cooperate with traffic wardens and to contact the Traffic Police Helpline 051-9272616 in case of any inconvenience on roads.