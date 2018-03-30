Share:

Industries minister visits IMC plant

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Minister of State for Industries and production, Sardar M Arshad Khan Laghari visited the production plant of Indus Motor Company (IMC) and lauded the company’s commitment to auto sector.

The IMC spokesman said that the minister was briefed about the company’s contribution to national exchequer, economy and employment.

He was informed that IMC is consistently enhancing its production capacity. It has invested over Rs4 billion to debottleneck its production facility and increase its capacity by 20 percent i.e. up to 75,000 units annually by second quarter of 2018.

‘’IMC is the staunch promoter of “Make in Pakistan” and has a very strong commitment towards localization. 150 million locally produced parts are used by IMC every day with massive Rs40billion of annual purchases. IMC has enabled 35 Technical Assistance Agreement with local as well as global auto part makers which have resulted in technology and knowledge transfer to Pakistan. Huge investments are also being made in local vendor industry to cater to the growing demand coming from both existing and new OEMs and aftermarket as well,’ he added.

Brand ambassador of EcoStar LED TVs appointed

LAHORE (PR): EcoStar, a renowned brand of consumer electronics, has appointed Fahad Mustafa as brand ambassador who will be endorsing EcoStar’s spectacular line-up of LED TVs which include 4K, UHD, Sound Pro series and the ever popular Smart Led TVs.

In Pakistan, DWP Group is the official distributor of EcoStar that ensures nationwide availability of its products, along with prompt after-sales support, through an extensive network of outlets.

One distinguishing feature that stands out about EcoStar’s updated LED TVs is ‘motion processing’ which is supported by a motion engine which ensures crisp and smooth clarity of your picture. EcoStar products have won several international awards, as many consumer surveys prove that each of these products is the best in its own category.

As part of its commitment to its loyal customer base the prices of EcoStar LED televisions are also maintained at a very competitive rate, so that the cost saving can be passed on to consumers who thereby benefit by getting the greatest ‘value-for-money’ whenever they purchase these durable televisions. Thus, the buyers can be sure that EcoStar is a reliable global brand that will never deceive them its customers by selling sub standard products.

Panasonic puts spotlight on latest products

LAHORE (PR): Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) unveiled all the latest products across different categories at its annual dealers’ convention held recently at a local hotel. Attended by the main distributors of Panasonic in Pakistan, this event gave the dealers an opportunity to experience the new consumer appliances that will be introduced to the market in the coming months.

On the occasion, Panasonic's MD for the Middle East and Africa region, Hiroki Soejima, emphasised that Pakistan remains a vital market for the brand. “Pakistan is a fast-growing economy and has a vibrant middle income group population with a rapidly rising purchasing power.

The consumers’ desire for premium goods is greater than ever, and this presents tremendous opportunities for Panasonic. As a company which always puts customers first, and as we continue to strengthen a legacy of excellence that we have nurtured over the past 100 years, our focus will remain on developing and offering high-quality products that matches our ethos to provide ‘a better life, a better world,” said Soejima.

Engro Foods participates in Turbat Festival

KARACHI (PR): A major contributor to the landscape of Pakistan, Engro Foods showcased its presence at the Frontiers Corps Festival that was organised to honour the Baloch heritage at the Kech Stadium, Turbat. As a responsible stakeholder in the country, Engro Foods has always been an advocate of cultural promotion across the country.

The festival highlighted the heritage and culture of Baloch community. The festival’s opening ceremony showcased different sports, which were played over the course of the event. There was a colorful display of livestock for the audience also. The festival was closed by a prize distribution ceremony where Commander Sounthern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, along with other notables presented winners of different games and the livestock competition with prizes.

The festival was held for three days, where different participants showcased their association with the Baloch heritage by setting up various stalls. Olper’s milk of Engro Foods had also set up a stall at the festival to showcase and promote the purity and goodness of milk for human consumption.

Speaking at the occasion, Naveed Saeed, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Director of Engro Foods, said, “Engro Foods is committed to play its role towards bringing economic stability, empowering the nation and building the image of Pakistan at national and international level. We are driven with the focus of encouraging all positive initiatives that contribute towards improving the quality of life of every Pakistani in the country. Turbat is the second largest city in the province of Balochistan.

Engro Foods as a socially responsible entity commends all the efforts that have been put into economic nation building initiatives across the country. Engro Foods looks forward to showing its support in any and all efforts made towards uplifting the economic prosperity and bringing stability to Pakistan.”

UMT holds 15th annual convocation

LAHORE (PR): University of Management and Technology (UMT) conferred undergraduate, graduate, MS/MPhil and Phd degrees upon 590 students during varsity’s 15th annual convocation held here on Thursday.

Gold medals, special awards and cash prizes were also distributed among the graduates for their excellent performance in exams, curricular and extracurricular activities. 247 BS, 79 Masters, 263 MS/MPhil and 01 PhD degrees were given to the graduates. The total number of gold medals was 33.

Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam presented annual report of the varsity and said the varsity was moving in the right direction as per its vision, mission and objectives of contributing to sustainable human development.

Chairman ILM Trust and UMT Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad also addressed the convocation. Renowned scientist Ansar Pervaiz, who is the former chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and former chairman of the Board of Governors of International Atomic Energy Agency, also attended the event as the guest of honor. Director General UMT, Abid HK Shirwani, members of the Board of Governors of the varsity, deans, directors, the registrar and controller of examinations were also present on the occasion.