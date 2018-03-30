Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that corruption has damaged the governance system of the country like termites cause damage to property.

He was addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Commenting on what he termed as poor state of country’s economy, Khan said Pakistan’s exports had declined from 24 billion dollars to 21 billion dollars with a record trade deficit of 33 billion dollars.

“This is leading to increase in foreign debt,” he added.

The PTI chairman said, similarly, circular debt had increased up to Rs500 billion, which was around Rs480 billion in the tenure of previous PPP government.

He also termed the tenure of Pervez Musharraf better than that of Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan told the reporters that as a result of devaluation of rupee against dollar, customers would have to pay Rs9 in access against each litre of petrol and same was the case with diesel and other petroleum products.

“This will also affect transport fares and purchasing power,” he explained.

The PTI chief was of the view that decline in exports caused by expensive electricity and gas for the industry led to devaluation of rupee.

He said, simultaneously foreign reserves were also depleting which, he warned, had a very serious impact on the country’s national security.

Imran Khan said the US, knowingly that Pakistan’s economy was weak, was pressurising the country to come to her terms when it came to bilateral relations.

He further warned the nation that petrol would be selling at Rs95 per litre in the start of April this year which, he said, was selling at Rs71 in July last.

Imran Khan said that the government had not waived Neelam-Jehlam surcharge in the electricity bills despite the fact that the project had been completed, and added the government was putting the entire financial burden on the people.

“This is an easy way to collect revenue,” he lamented. The PTI chairman said the PML-N government borrowed 10,000 billion rupees in four years.

He further said that country’s tax base had shrunk from 2.1 million to 1.4 million taxpayers, and added reason for this very economic situation was corruption.

Imran Khan alleged that Ishaq Dar presented wrong figures to the nation pertaining to the economy.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Zardari had billions of rupees in foreign accounts.

The PTI chairman also termed foreign minister of the country as a security risk.

He said two sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were sitting abroad and whenever they were asked to explain their wealth resources, they simply said they were not Pakistanis.

Imran Khan said the performance of Nawaz Sharif government was worse even than Zardari’s tenure.

He lamented that the influential were granted amnesty schemes, and added in the previous amnesty scheme, around 290 billion rupees were whitened and the government received only one billion rupees.

The PTI chief also criticised the PML-N government for “not setting up a single hospital of international standard” in the country.

He boasted of what he termed exemplary police of the KP province.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leader Asad Umar said that Nawaz Sharif had been running “respect for the looters” campaign.

He held Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar responsible for the poor economic situation in the country.