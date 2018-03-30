Share:

Every moment in the history of a nation is a moment of destiny. The things of the present take their shape from past events both being part of the nation’s destiny. The human activities of the present form the matrix out of which the future is to appear, event by event.

Many of us have had the privilege of watching the unfolding of the destinies of British India during the last four decades of its existence. We have noted many great events which determined that evolution. But none of us was alive when the event occurred in 1876, a hundred years ago, the event of the birth of a man-child, to whom the Almighty was to entrust the gigantic task of providing, by the perilous process of vivisection of the Indian sub-continent, a homeland or as it now appears, two homelands for the hundred million Muslims of India.

Details of the life of Mr Muhammad Ali Jinnah have been recounted on innumerable occasions, more particularly, in this Centenary year that we are celebrating in Pakistan, the State for the creation of which he was principally responsible.

We know he was a diligent student, and determined to gain a high place for himself in the world. He showed equal diligence in the pursuit of his profession as a barrister. When he entered Indian politics in 1906, he already enjoyed an extensive and lucrative practice in the courts, and he gained wide knowledge and experience of the affairs of the people and the government.

In the courts too, he had assessed his own quality in crossing swords with the best brains among the Hindu and Parsi lawyers of Bombay. He entered the political field, which was dominated by Hindus, with confidence that he would be able to hold his own, and that by diligent application, he would succeed.

He was then 30 years of age, and he pursued politics side by side with the legal practice, for some 22 years, until the year 1928, when he became disenchanted with the course that politics was taking in India. It is significant that this came when he found himself frustrated by the vast Hindu majority in the Indian National Congress in his efforts to gain implementation of the Lucknow pact of 1916, of which he was one of the architects. By this part, a scheme had been devised for the equitable distribution between the Hindu and the Muslim communities of electoral rights which were expected to be conferred by the British rulers. The Hindus even denied that he had any right to speak on behalf of the Muslims and they did so with some reason, for not all the Muslims of India were with him in his presentation of their cause in the Congress. Indeed, his 14-point plan for accommodating Muslim demands to the Hindu claims in the political future of India was rejected by an All Parties Muslim Conference.

Mr. Jinnah sincerely believed that he was working for Hind-Muslim unity. The basic of his attitude was that all were presently equal citizens in British India, and would continue to be so in the freer India of the future. Suddenly be became aware that the thinking among both the Hindus as well as the Muslims was as distinct communities, that he could only continue in the Congress as a henchman of a community which was not his own, and that if he looked for a political future, it must be as a leader, or rather, the leader of his own community.

To give himself time to consider the position exhaustively, he detached himself from Indian scene, and went to England, where he set up a legal practice. He attended and spoke at some of the sessions of the Round Table Conference in London in 1930, but otherwise took no part in Indian politics until his return to India in 1934. Shrewd tactician as he was, he appreciated that India’s political freedom could come only through constitutional debates and decisions in the British Parliament, and we may be sure that during his four-year sojourn in England, he made a close study of the British legal mind, and the workings of the Parliamentary system in respect of constitutional changes in the colonies. He was already acquainted with the outlook of the British officials in Delhi, with the working of the Indian parliamentary system, and with the minds of the Hindu lawyers who dominated Hindu politics. What good use he made of the knowledge so meticulously gathered can be seen from the fact that in all the agonized processes of the conflict over political freedom which commenced with the outbreak of the Second World War, and swung now up now down, with the varying fortunes of Great Britain during the six years that the war lasted, in Mr. Jinnah’s battles, on the one hand with the British rulers and on the other with the Hindus, he never once put his foot wrong to any matter of law that was posed or in any political initiative that was offered to the Muslims.

In every difference that arose on any legal or constitutional issue, Mr. Jinnah’s opinion was invariably found to be correct against the combined ranks of the Hindu lawyers. Numerous initiatives were taken by the British rulers, to bring about co-operation in the war effort by the Indian masses, the bulk of whom were Hindus. Mr. Jinnah gave his assent in some cases, & immediately these were rejected by the Hindus, through fear that concessions to the Muslims were involved. Others he rejected, meeting criticism both from the Government and from the Hindus. It is not often appreciated that a main concern for Mr. Jinnah, in that anxious period through which the British people were passing, was that the British should not be panicked into abandoning India to majority rule; for which the mouths of the Hindu leaders were watering.

It is fact that there was widespread pessimism among the British in India, at many stages during the war. Chief Secretaries have been known to have fainted at their desks, on receiving news of fresh disasters. A well-known British officer, then Private Secretary to the Punjab Government, during one of those periods, made a radio broadcast that was thoroughly defeatist in tone. So, to give support to the Government from time to time, without conceding anything of principles, was necessary and good tactic on the part of Mr. Jinnah.

To revert to the year 1934. A considerable section among thinking Muslims had already become convinced that Mr. Jinnah who had absented himself from their midst for four long years was the leader to whom they could entrust their destiny, for no less prominent a Muslim Leaguer than Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan was sent to England to beg him to return. Between that date and the outbreak of the War in 1939, his following had grown until he was now able to speak on behalf of the Muslims of India from a position of strength that was appreciable. His conduct of their political affairs at the highest level from 1939 onwards was marked by such unvarying success as led to a manifold increase in his support. The exceptions were confident to those Muslim politicians had developed standing with the support of Hindus and others, such as Sikhs, in the attempt to overcome the disadvantage of the Communal Award which under the Government of India Act, 1935, gave the Muslims inadequate representation in the Provincial Assemblies.

In the huge task of uniting the Muslims of India behind him, Mr. Jinnah was assisted by two important elements. The first element was that of Faith, the common Faith in Allah between himself, and those who voluntarily followed, the faith he and his followers, had in the rightness of their cause, which was now no less than the requirement of separate territories in which the absolute-majority would be of Muslims; and the faith that being in the right, and that what they sought was for the good of the people fo Islam, Allah would be their Helper and Protector. The second important element lay in the field of conduct. It was that by his personality, the example of his own conduct, his unvarying adherence to principle, and his firmness in dealing with all violations, Mr Jinnah had instilled a spirit of discipline among his followers. An outstanding demonstration of this discipline that created a profound effect among the rank and file was the complete obedience, when Mr Jinnah gave a recall for all Muslim Chief Ministers of Provinces to resign from the National Defence Council constituted by the Viceroy.

So through the torturous negotiations between the harassed Government, the aggressive Hindus who adding to civil disobedience had raised the slogan of ‘Quit India’ to cause panic among the rulers, and the Muslim League, which in Mr Jinnah’s skillful hands adopted its tactics to the changing situations, both inside and outside the halls of debate and discussion. The Partition Plan was finally agreed. Vivisection of a great country, that had figured gloriously in British pink, on world maps for nearly a century, was agreed upon by negotiation. How great was that accomplishment will be appreciated by all those who are aware of the cruel conflicts which have invariably accompanied such attempts elsewhere in the world, most recently in Nigeria.

Mr. Jinnah returned to his birth place Karachi as the Governor-General of Pakistan, to the great satisfaction of the Muslims both of West as well as of East Pakistan. Distinguished as he already was in several of the most difficult fields of human endeavour, he now took up the task of creating a new Central Government of Pakistan, as well as a new Provincial Government in East Pakistan. The task involved innumerable responsibilities of an administrative as well as political & international character. How well it was done is proved by the fact that, within the short period of life that was vouchsafed to him in Pakistan, barely over a year, Pakistan had appeared clearly on the world map as a viable country, with working Governments at the centre and in the Province, and with much of the paraphernalia of a modern State. By all standards, historical as well as pragmatic, it was an outstanding achievement.

So far, I have spoken of Mr. Jinnah, as if he were a totally secular-minded person, one whose achievements in the affairs of the Indian sub-continent were brought about through pure intellectual, cerebral effort; and every success achieved by him was the result of abnormal mental powers, vastly good judgment of men and affairs, the ability to adopt and vary tactics to the accomplishment of a grand strategy. Admittedly, too, he was a man of extreme probity, against whose moral character and whole conduct throughout his life, not a word of reproach or discredit could come, or has ever come from any quarter. Such indeed is the picture that is presented by most writers of this outstanding personality. But can a Muslim, in particular, a Muslim, in Pakistan, believe that so great achievement in the cause Islam as the creation of new State where some 100 million Muslims in 1947 found a refuge and home, in which they could live their lives as Muslims, independent of foreign control and unfettered by differences and conflicts with people following other faiths, could be the result of merely human endeavour at however high a level? Would they not see Mr. Jinnah as the agent of the Divine Will? Would they not prefer to believe that this every initiative, mental or practical, was inspired from on high? Would they not, in their heart of hearts, know that Mr. Jinnah, staunch Muslim that he was, would have placed his trust from the first to the last in Allah, that he would have known that to Allah was owned the success that attended every step that he took?

Mr. Jinnah, who was sometimes described in the year before partition, as an ‘Englishman’, that being a term of high praise in the human contract of the time certainly had one quality, that used to distinguish members of the upper classes in England he kept his religion to himself. He did not carry it on his sleeve, or wear it on his shirt-front. That was in keeping with many of his other habits and characteristics. He was always carefully, correctly and soberly dressed; his bearing and demeanour, were controlled, as were his emotions; the language he used in speech and writing, was crisp and clear, totally devoid of fine phrases or flourishes. When on the 3rd June 1947, he made his first broadcast on the radio from Delhi, in English, the voice, the intonation, the language so simple and yet so appealing with no trace of an accent carried a message of accomplishment and satisfaction that went straight to the hearts of all these who heard him. It was devoid of any touch of triumph or arrogance. The success was that of the Muslim people.

Islamic philosophy has dealt at length with the study of inherent mental qualities and inclinations among human beings with special reference to moral virtue. Some human beings are totally inclined to the pursuit of virtue, and are consumed with desire for knowledge of the Divine World, known as m’ arifat, or gnosis. Others tend to be carried away by the things and pleasures of the world. There is a middle, order of persons who have inclination to gnosis, and also have aptitude for worldly, affairs. This last category is described by Imam Razi, writing in the 12th century, as “the people of the right hand or the balanced people”, and to such persons, control over the affairs of their fellowmen rightly belongs. The task is never easy; mere goodness is no guarantee for success. Possession of all the virtues alone is not sufficient. There must be inspiration from a higher source. The element of marifat provides the necessary directions, by holding the attention to the Divine light. No leader of any community who has gained success in managing its affairs and certainly no leader who led his people out of bondage, or saved them from the threat of hopeless submergence under a majority, hostile to them, can ever have done so by the exercise of mere human intelligence, or brain power or character.

Mr. Jinnah was gifted will the many virtues, and had few if any, failings. He was in every sense of the word, a righteous man. From his childhood, he had drunk inspiration at the fountains of Islam. When he saw that it fell to him, and to him alone, to lead the Muslims of India along the path of political salvation, he cannot have failed to appreciate that it was a Divine mission he was undertaking, such a mission had been entrusted to many leaders in Islam commencing with the Holy /Prophet (PBUH) himself. I decline to believe that he took it as a purely secular, political enterprise, though he took unusual care to keep his religious motivations and emotions entirely to himself. I feel no doubt that in the depth of his being, he derived assistance from the element of marifat, receiving guidance, through aptitude for vision of the Divine light. I derive this belief from the fact that his motto for Pakistan is in three words, each of the highest religious import; Unity, Faith, Discipline, Unity is, in a very special way, a requirement of religious community, ore indeed than for communities, founded on other supports or purposes. Exhortations to unity are made in every Khutba, for is it not said in the Holy Qu’ran” Verily’ this Brotherhood of Yours is a single Brotherhood? Faith is the driving force behind human effort, for it gives courage and hope and confidence of success, as it is said in the Holy Quran. So lose not heart, nor fall into despair, for ye must gain mastery, if ye he true in faith,” that is in the belief that all alone is the Lord and Cherisher of humanity.

And, finally, discipline is the essence of religion, being a basic ingredient of unity as well as of faith. Its opposite is distraction, which corrodes unity and causes deviation of belief in Allah, and of purpose in action. A small part of the Divine wisdom has been donated to man, and for its due utilisation, the primary requirement is discipline. It has been said that the signification of discipline in among the treasures of wisdom, and that the beginning of wisdom is the most true desire of discipline, and the possession of firm discipline in his character is the hall-mark of the Just Man.

In every way, the Founder of our country, the Quaid-i-Azam qualifies for the description of a just man. He was praiseworthy in all aspects, a righteous man blessed with all virtues free of blame, endowed with wisdom. All his labours in the cause of Pakistan were in the way of equity knowledge and wisdom. To him rightly belongs the need of the just man, that millions shall extol his wisdom and his works that his memory shall never fade, that his name shall be in request from generation to generation.

It has been written that the souls of the just are in the hand of God, and the torment of death shall not touch them. They shall live forever more and their reward is with the Lord. So, as we today bless the event of the birth of the man child who grew up to be Muhammad Ali Jinnah, let us give thanks to the Almighty for his life and for his great work, and pray that he may have high reward with Allah.