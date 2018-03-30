Share:

KARACHI - Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $18.079 billion, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday. According to SBP’s weekly statement, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank were $11,944 million on March 16 and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $6,135 million. During the week ending March 16, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $182 million to $11,944 million, due to payments on account of external debt servicing.