ISLAMABAD - The government is unlikely to increase taxes in the upcoming budget that could burden the common people as well as business community ahead of the general elections.

The government might take some measures to provide relief to business community and there would be no tax to be imposes in the budget for the next fiscal year, discussion with the officials of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revealed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Finance Rana Afzal Khan has already clarified that government would present pro-people budget for the next fiscal year 2018-19.

“The government will impose limited taxes in budget if needed,” he said the other day.

The PML-N led government had already decided to present record sixth budget of its tenure on April 27, a month ahead of schedule, keeping in view the upcoming general elections and holy month of Ramazan.

The PML-N would be the first government in Pakistan’s history, which will present six budgets in five years tenure.

The government has decided to fix tax collection target at Rs4.5 trillion for the next fiscal year 2018-19 as against Rs4 trillion of the ongoing year.

“The FBR will propose to increase withholding taxes for the non-filers, as it had already done in last few years,” said an official of FBR wishing not to be named. He further said the government would not put any burden on the existing taxpayers of the country.

“The government is seriously considering giving some relief to the salaries class,” the official said and added that government would increase the current income tax exemption threshold of Rs400, 000 per annum.

“The government might consider the proposal of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) to withdraw super tax in the upcoming budget,” said another official of the FBR. The OICCI has recently demanded removal of super tax at three percent for individual and corporate entities and four percent for banking companies, imposed through Finance Act 2015.

“The super tax is additional burden on the corporate earnings,” the OICCI said in its proposal.

The FBR would also consider abolishing tax on bonus shares. Five percent tax on bonus shares had been introduced in Finance Act, 2014.

About revenue generation measures, the government might target the luxury and non-essential item. The FBR might recommend increasing duties on imported commodities, which would help in generating revenue and controlling current account deficit of the country.

The government has set tax collection target at Rs4 trillion for the ongoing financial year. the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during first eight months of the current financial year has recorded a provisional net revenue collection of over Rs2259 billion as against Rs1920 billion collected during the same period of the previous fiscal year, excluding collection on account of book adjustments.

The FBR has recorded an increase of around 17.65 percent over the revenue collected during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.