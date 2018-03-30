Share:

MULTAN - Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said the country was under judicial martial law .

He claimed that he was aware of all differences between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Chief Justice of Pakistan. He said that constitution’s sub clause 5 prohibits judges from giving interview to media but Chief Justice Saqib Nisar gave interview to a journalist. He that some generals may be capable of occupying the country but they do not have the capability to run it.

Addressing a firebrand press conference here at Multan Press Club on Thursday, the senior politician said that Musharraf sold out the children, invited Indian actresses and enjoyed music and singing whole nights. “We’re more patriotic than generals. Pakistan was not created by them but they disintegrated it,” he maintained. He declared that the politicians would not let democracy and civil supremacy bow down before anyone.

He lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that he was not a political leader, adding that Sheikh Rasheed never did politics on his own and instead always acted on others commands. He said that he was the first one who anticipated that caretaker government would not be set up.

Hashmi said that he hoped democracy from Zardari but he took on some other path. He said that martyrs rendered tremendous sacrifices for Pakistan but we failed to run the country.

He said that he resigned twice from his national assembly seat because constitution was dearer to him than assembly membership. “But it is unfortunate that all the parties are sold out and not just one or two members,” he claimed. He asked generals to let the people of Pakistan take their decisions on their own. He said that the decision to nominate caretaker prime minister was in the hands of Nawaz, Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khurshid Shah.

He said that today, the PPP had more responsibility than any other party to protect democracy in the country. “We’ll not permit anyone to delay elections. You are guards of our frontiers while politicians are responsible for running the country,” he declared. He said that th army could not run the country after coming to power. He said that today the country had taken to the path of progress and prosperity while peace was being maintained and terrorism uprooted.