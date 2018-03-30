Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad district administration sealed five petrol pumps during the last few days, accelerating campaign against short-selling of petrol and diesel by tampering with the system in dispensing units.

The filling stations were measuring less in contravention of the weights and measures (International System) Enforcement Act. The move comes on the directions of newly-posted Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrani in this regard.

According to the officials, the chief commissioner had ordered inspection of all petrol pumps in the capital city and random checks to detect the short selling. They said Director Industries and Labour Welfare Department Rabia Aurangzeb supervised the campaign to ensure the pumps are selling petrol as per law.

The administration conducted raids on 20 petrol pumps in the city at different locations and detected the alleged stealing of fuel in every litre dispensed to customers.

During the inspections, it was found that out of 20 petrol pumps, measurement at 13 petrol pumps was found correct while six were partially sealed and one was completely sealed for the violations.

According to the ICT administration, strict action will be taken against petrol pumps violating the rules, including termination of licence. They said inspection of the petrol pumps to check tampering in dispensing units and in terms of measurements would continue. In the second phase, they said the action would be taken against the petrol pumps over non-compliance of mandatory safety, security measures and provision of basic facilities to the consumers.

The petrol pumps which were sealed include Millat Filling Station, Lehtrar Road; Rose Garden Filling Station, Lehtrar Road; Quality 1 Petroleum, Lehtrar Road; Dhanyal Filling Station, Lehtrar Road; Ultra Fuel, Lehtrar Road; Awan Associates, F-6 Markaz and Pothohar Filling Station, Sector I-9. The petrol pumps where measurements were found correct include Rawal Filling Station, Rawal Chowk Islamabad; Mujahid Petroleum, G-9 Markaz; Marwat Filling Station, I-8 Markaz; Tri Star Filling Station, I-10 Markaz; NATCO Filling Station, sector I-11; Pearl Filling Station, sector I-9; Shalimar Filling Station, sector F-10; Highway Fuels, Expressway Gangal; Rahman Filling Station, Lehtrar Road; Al-Mehrban Filling Station, Lehtrar Road; Sarmad Filling Station, sector F-10; Capital Filling Station, F-8 Markaz; and Total Petroleum, sector F-8. Furthermore, directions have been issued to the owners of petrol pumps to strictly comply with the law.