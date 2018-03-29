Share:

Five eateries sealed for selling substandard food

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Food Authority on Thursday sealed five eateries for selling substandard and unhygienic food items to consumers and imposed heavy fines on them. A spokesperson for PFA said said that warnings were also issued to various eateries while expired items were discarded on the spot by the raiding teams of PFA.

According to him, PFA Food Safety Teams, following the instructions of the Director General, paid surprise visits to various areas of Rawalpindi Division. Various eateries had edibles which were not good for human consumption, he said. Similarly, PFA Food Safety Teams also imposed fines amounting to Rs 98000 to various units/outlets in different localities including Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal which were selling substandard and unhygienic items and spices.–STAFF REPORTER

Rural Zone police arrest 283 outlaws in one month

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Rural Zone police arrested 283 outlaws, including 89 absconders during the last 30 days.

The police also recovered looted items worth Rs35.8 million from the accused, a police spokesman said on Thursday. He said following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi, SP (Rural) Zone Hassam bin Iqbal assigned the task to SHOs of policing stations in Rural Area Zone to ensure arrest of the criminals.

The Rural Zone police arrested 283 criminals including 80 absconders. The police completed investigation on 153 cases and submitted their challans in relevant courts. The challans of fourteen accused involved in murder cases were also submitted in the courts while nine alleged kidnappers were also held. Ten persons were held for looting people at gunpoint besides recovery of valuables worth Rs1.05 million from them.

A total of 11 burglars were also nabbed and looted items including gold ornaments, mobile phone and a laptop were recovered from them. Five persons were held for snatching valuables from citizens besides recovery of valuables worth Rs875,000 from them. Four car-lifters were arrested during this period and one car, gold ornaments and cash Rs5.8 million were also recovered from them. Similarly, four bike-lifters were held and two motorbikes (LE-041, LOZ-4757) as well spare parts of motorbikes were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, SP Rural Zone Hassam bin Iqbal told media that the police also held 36 proclaimed offenders and 53 court absconders. As many as 93 cases were registered against those having illegal weapons and 53 cases were registered against drug pushers besides huge recovery from them. In addition, police arrested 762 vagrants and 43 professional alm-seekers. SP (Rural) said that legal action was taken against 18 persons involved in Sheesha smoking.–STAFF REPORTER

SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi has further directed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens through effective policing measures in the city, according to the spokesman.