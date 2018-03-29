Share:

KARACHI - A five member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the killing of a 27-year-old South Waziristan’s youngster Naseemullah Mehsud alias Naqeebullah Mehsud, has started investigation of ex District Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

The JIT has been formed on the directives of the Supreme Court has started questioning with encounter specialist former SSP Rao Anwar. Senior police officers are among the members of JIT probing the case without any representatives from the intelligence agencies.

Additional IG Sindh Aftab Pathan is the head of the JIT while Zone South police chief DIG Azad Khan, Additional IG Special Branch Waliullah Dal, Zone East police chief DIG Zulfiqar Larik and District Central SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan are the members of the JIT.

SSP Rao Anwar surrendered before the Supreme Court on Wednesday and later the Sindh police took his custody and shifted him to Karachi. The police have also acquired his 30 days remand from the court on Thursday.

SSP Rao Anwar and his police party remained in hiding since controversy arose against them following the killing of a South Waziristan youngster Naqeebullah Mehsud’s killing in a fake encounter along with three others in Shah Latif locality on January 13 as what earlier the former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar had claimed that the four associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State were killed during an encounter with the police.

The family of another Qari Ahsan who was killed along with Naqeebullah Mehsud also approached the police for registering a kidnapping-cum-murder case against SSP Anwar and his team, however, a case has yet to be registered.

A murder case along with the clause of the anti-terrorism act was registered against SSP Anwar and his team members at the Sachal police station of District Malir after the three member inquiry committee headed by Additional IG CTD found them guilty during inquiry.

The killing of Mehsud sparked countrywide protests last month which still continues in different parts of the country, particularly outside the Islamabad Press Club where hundreds of people belonging to various Pashtun tribes are staging sit-in against the brutal killing of Naqeebullah in a fake encounter by SSP Anwar and his team.

Taking suo motu notice of the incident, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the government to place name of the former Malir SSP Rao Anwar on the Exit Control List (ECL) and also ordered police to arrest them. The court has also ordered intelligence agencies to help police arrest the absconding officer who is known as encounter specialist and accused of killing hundreds of people in various alleged encounters

Later on, the IGP Sindh has also constituted a high level investigation headed by Additional IG Sindh Aftab Pathan to probe the case and arrest SSP Anwar and his team while also two police teams were also dispatched to Punjab and KPK to arrest the suspended cops, however, the Sindh police remained fail to trace and arrest them.