THE HAGUE - The Dutch parliament was suspended for the day Thursday after a man threw himself from the public gallery, police said. “A 65-year-old man was injured when he jumped from the public gallery in the lower house of parliament,” police said in a statement. Liberal MP Arno Rutte was speaking during a debate on organised crime when the incident happened, with the house cameras capturing the cries of those in the room, and the shock on Rutte’s face. Security guards rushed to the man’s aid, and he was swiftly taken to hospital. His condition was not immediately known.