Dambulla - Set the exact same target of 251 as in the first ODI, Sri Lanka Women faltered again as Pakistan sealed the three-match ODI series with a game to spare on Thursday (March 22). The hosts had a last-wicket stand of 50, which saved a bit of face, but couldn't prevent Pakistan from storming away to a 94-run win.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof rescued her team from a tricky position with a fluent half-century. At 98 for 4, she found good support from all-rounder Nida Dar, and later from Sana Mir to post a healthy 250 on the board. Her innings of 89 included 9 fours and a six, and came at nearly a run-a-ball, which is commendable considering the situation she started in. She maintained a good tempo right through, while playing with a lot of responsibility, before getting out in the final over of the innings.

The visitors never let go of the momentum they had captured through their recovery with the bat. Off-spinner Sana Mir's early introduction quickly caught Sri Lanka in a tailspin, crashing their hopes of mounting a recovery like their counterparts. Only four of their batters got into the 20s, and none of those could go past that. This result renders the third ODI a dead-rubber, but there will be points to grab for the ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020.

BRIEF SCORES:

PAKISTAN WOMEN 250/6 in 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 89; Sripali Weerakkody 2-46) beat SRI LANKA WOMEN 156 in 37 overs (Sripali Weerakkody 29; Sana Mir 4-32) by 94 runs.