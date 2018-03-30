Share:

LAHORE - Modest fashion has stepped into various territories and needless to say the entire world is embracing the idea passionately. It is now available for everyone, illustrating how being confident and comfortable is the new thing.

Pakistan being a pre-dominantly Muslim country has a considerable measure of potential for unassuming design. However, except for a niche class, majority don’t have any thought of the way that you can be chic without relinquishing your uniqueness.

When, mold and humility remained on inverse end of the range. In the event that you were humble, wore an Abaya or secured your head, you were in a split second precluded of being an individual without mold sensibilities and the other way around. In any case, as the verbal confrontation on social assorted variety and inclusivity picked up energy, this deep rooted idea, gradually yet relentlessly began to develop.

Vanessa Friedman, the New York Times chief fashion critic, declared ‘modest fashion’ a defining trend of 2010s. This cleared way for fashionistas who adored mold yet couldn’t assert the title due to their social and religious foundation. Global brands like Zara and Nike began investigating a market fragment – Muslims - that was prior disregarded, understood the potential that had gone undiscovered.

Indeed, even top of the line brands like DKNY and Dolce & Gabbana joined this development and discharged accumulations that fell in the parameter of unobtrusive design.

In 2016, an Indonesian fashioner Anniesa Hasibuan turned into the principal creator to exhibit her collection with Hijab’s at New York fashion week (NYFW) which was highly appreciated by fashion buyers.

The spending on modest clothes by Muslims in the West and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was around $210 billion in 2014 and the market is expected to rise to $327 billion.

While the change is encouraging, this sector has still not made its way into mainstream fashion. It is still considered a niche market. To change this perception and to blend in the sensibilities of modest fashion with contemporary fashion, Islamic Fashion and Design Council (IFDC) has been established. IFDC aims towards gathering all aspects of modest fashion and providing them with a unified platform. Talking to this scribe, chairwoman IFDC Alia Khan said that modest fashion is the only solid rock of the fashion industry. It has been around since the beginning of time and will outlast all other aspects of fashion. We’re talking about a loyal consumer that will be the key to every designer and retailer’s success. Pakistan is an important part of this narrative and through IFDC, we will prove the significant role this country will play in the global modest fashion scene.”

Fashion Designer Arsalan Iqbal said, “Pakistani housewives fight with their identity and follow the trends that are shown on television. They favour western way of life since they advertise their item firmly to the majority. They aren’t aware of their own identity because we don’t promote our own culture. One thing I acknowledge about European designers is that they always try to bring something out of the box on the ramp. Modesty is no longer associated with region or culture there has been a movement in the perception of modest fashion as these sweeping trends are taking over the world,” Arsalan said. Deepak Perwani said, “Modest fashion is steadily changing and gaining momentum in Pakistan. It is a great concept which has captivated large audience all over the world. Modesty is beautiful, sophisticated and now is being given much greater appreciation in western and eastern society,” he said.