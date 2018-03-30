Share:

LAHORE: My mother was waiting to see her husband Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and myself in London, tweeted Maryam Nawaz after the trial court dismissed their request for one week’s exemption from appearance before the accountability court to see ailing Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in London. “Immediately after the court decision my mother (Begum Kalsoom Nawaz) contacted me through phone to know whether we had been granted permission by the court to travel to London,” Maryam tweeted adding, “What I told my mother that the court had dismissed the request, my mother replied ok, no mention. Allah, almighty is with us.”–Staff Reporter