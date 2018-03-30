Share:

GUJRANWALA - A murder case was registered after the body of Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ahmed Tippu with both the arms tied behind hands was found hanging with the ceiling fan of his room on Thursday.

He was found hanging with the ceiling fan in his official residence and it is yet to be ascertained whether it was a suicide or murder. Sohail was residing with his parents while his wife and children were residing at Lahore.

Thursday morning, he along with his father offered Fajr prayers and went to his room again. But when he did not come out from the room even after 11.00pm, the servant knocked the door but there was no response. So he informed the deceased’s parents about the matter. His parents along with the servant entered the room through the window and found the body hanging with the fan while his hands were tied in the back. Receiving the information, the commissioner, regional police officer and other officers rushed to the spot while the police after breaking in the room have shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital.

The police have registered a murder case and called all the staff of DC’s house for further investigation. Sohail Tippu was appointed as DC Gujranwala in December 2017. He belonged to district Arifwala. He is survived by three daughters and two sons.

Meanwhile, FIA teams in different raids arrested three passport officials and eight human traffickers from Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha and Mandi Bahaud Din.

Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that passport officials Arslan, Nadeem and Imtiaz Ahmed were involved in power abuse and corruption. Human traffickers Imran, Sajid Mehmood, Zahid Iqbal, Raja Khalid, Asghar, Asif Javed, Asghar Ali and Zeeshan Ilyas were involved in sending people abroad and wanted by FIA in many cases.