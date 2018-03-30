Share:

Spring Festival kicks off at PC Hotel Peshawar

PESHAWAR (Bureau Report): A five-day Spring Festival kicked off at Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel Peshawar on Wednesday. A festival features food stalls, live music and fun activities for children and families. Decorated thematically, the lush green lawn of the hotel hosts stalls from all provinces of Pakistan, representing their indigenous food and culture that reflects the diversity of the country. The event was inaugurated by Frontier Constabulary Commandant Liaquat Ali Khan alongside Pearl-Continental Hotel Peshawar General Manager Rashid Rauf Banday. During the ceremony, Liaquat lauded the efforts of PC Peshawar for arranging such an event for the people of Peshawar, saying that such initiatives will go a long way in promoting harmony among the provinces. Banday thanked the locals for expressing interest in the festival, adding that the hotel will keep on arranging these kinds of family-centric events for the community. He said that such activities promote a softer image of the province in general and Peshawar in particular.

Dr Rabia, a resident of Peshawar, appreciated the festival’s arrangements, saying she enjoyed the delicious food from all the provinces. In present era, such events provide a breath of fresh air to the locals, she added.

The festival will conclude on Sunday.

Amnesty scheme to be introduced

very soon, says Miftah

ISLAMABAD (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Ismail Wednesday said the government was ready to introduce Amnesty Scheme, saying it would be presented very soon. Talking to a private news channel, he said this scheme would be positive for the country and it would be helpful for national economy. He said imports were more than exports in these days but increasing dollar price would leave positive impact on the exports, adding that remittances would increase due to decrease in imports growth. He said energy prices would decrease in coming days and the country would take lot of benefits by completions of different projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was not going to any programme of IMF. The advisor said that Pakistan had $12.8 billion foreign reserves now and there would be $600 million increase during next four months. The government wanted to increase the GDP of the country.

Govt put country on path to

progress, says minister

FAISALABAD (APP): State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan on Thursday said the PML-N government had put the country on the path to progress and prosperity and the nation would get its fruits very soon. He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the First Pakistan Halal Assembly 2018 organised by the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) in collaboration with Pak-China Agriculture Forum at GCUF here. “Our elders have created Pakistan after laying down unprecedented sacrifices while the PML-N government has dragged the country out of crises and put it on the road to progress and prosperity,” he said. He said the PML-N government had the credit to launch China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which had changed destiny of Pakistan after linking it with international market. He said that due to the best policies of the government, special economic zones were being set up besides establishment of 51 new industries and two vehicle plants.

He also paid tribute to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that he had taken revolutionary steps for improvement in education, agriculture and health sectors.

Kenyan HC invites KCCI to participate

in trade, investment conference

KARACHI (APP): High Commissioner of Kenya, Prof Julius Kibet Bitok has invited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to participate and support the forthcoming trade and investment conference scheduled to be held in Karachi on May 2 and 3, 2018. It will be attended by leading Kenyan businessmen, and Chambers of Commerce and Industry from different countries, he said this while exchanging views with the KCCI office-bearers and Managing Committee members at the chamber, said a KCCI statement on Thursday. Kenyan diplomat said that the trade and investment conference would provide a perfect opportunity for B2B meetings with businessmen from Kenya and other parts of the world. The KCCI should collaborate and partner with us to make this event successful. Julius Bitok, while expressing concern over limited trade volume between Pakistan and Kenya, advised the business and industrial community of Karachi to focus on diversifying their exports to Kenya to improve the existing trade volume between the two countries.

He said that rice and tea were two main commodities which were traditionally being traded between the two countries. There were a host of many other Pakistani products which could not only be introduced in the Kenyan market but to many other African states via Kenya. He also underscored the need to promote tourism opportunities between the two countries and enhance linkages between Nairobi Chamber and Karachi Chamber which would bring the business communities of the two countries more close to each other and yield positive results.

To a query, he said that Kenya, being an economically stable country, was a safe place for Pakistani business community which must visit this peaceful country where doing business was much easier as compared to other African states.

President of KCCI Muffasar Atta Malik assured full support and cooperation to the Kenyan High Commission for making the trade and investment conference successful. Seeking more details about the forthcoming event, he assured to make sincere efforts for maximum participation and B2B meetings between the business communities of Karachi and Kenya.