ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah has said that judicial Martial Law would be an unconstitutional and rebellious act.

Speaking to media in his chamber, Shah in response to the statement of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inviting CJP to impose judicial martial law , said that any democratic person cannot support martial law in the country and Article 6 of the Constitution could be implemented on this illegal act.

He ruled out any consultation with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding appointment of interim Prime Minister.

The PPP leader said “I will consult for interim Prime Minister with my party and anyone can propose the name of honest person for the slot”.

To a question, he said that he cannot predict about the future of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Later on, during the meeting with delegation of farmers, Syed Khurshid Shah lashed out at PML-N government and condemned over billing harshly. He said that the government policies are anti-farmers while PPP always supported them.

SH RASHID ISSUES CLARIFICATION

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid on Thursday has clarified his remarks regarding ‘judicial martial law’ by stating that he wanted to ask Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to form caretaker government himself.

In a statement issued in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid said that he had urged CJP to order elections under the military surveillance.

His statement after PML-N and PPP leaders lashed out at him for demanding Martial Law in the country.–Agencies

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday in veiled reference to AML chief Sheikh Rashid lashed out at him for demanding judicial martial law in the country.