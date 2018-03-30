Share:

BAHAWALPUR/MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set in AJK to celebrate the Pakistan Day today with the resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical invaders from India forcing them to quit the illegitimately held part of the paradise on earth instantaneously.

Requisite arrangements have been made across AJK as well as in occupied Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervor. They will renew the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian yoke and accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan.

In Mirpur, the major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the lush green lawns of Mirpur Municipal Corporation where AJK Minister for Sports, Youth And Culture Ch Saeed and Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tayyeb will hoist the Pakistani and AJK flags, sources said.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK police will present salute to the national flags. The ceremony will be attended by the elders from diverse segments of the civil society.

With a dazzling zest to affix their destiny with Pakistan at all costs, the day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr in the mosques on both the sides of LoC. The Kashmiris could establish interaction with each other freely. They will also pray for the translation into reality of the resolution of July the 19th in 1947—adopted at the Srinagar residence of Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, wherein the pragmatically represented 70-stalwarts assemblage of Kashmiris—with Ch. Hamidullah Khan in the chair—had resolved with one voice to link the destiny of the State with Pakistan alone ‘because the heartbeat of Kashmiris has been, is and would continue to remain synchronised with their Pakistan brethren.

The people of the Jammu & Kashmir state – living in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir plus elsewhere will simultaneously pray for the stability, security, affluence and swift progress of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiri’s freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir the day will be celebrated in a befitting manner. national flag of Pakistan will be hoisted atop all small and major private and public buildings. Various private social, political and public representative organisations are actively engaged in devising special programmes to celebrate the Pakistan Day .

The flag-hoisting ceremonies in all small and major cities of the liberated territory will be the hallmark of the day. The major ceremonies will be held in all ten district headquarters of AJK including Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti and Rawalakot, Hattiyaan and Haveili districts.

All the three radio stations of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil will bring on air special programmes to highlight the importance of the day besides broadcasting special messages of the AJK State President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and the Prime Minister of AJK government.

Meanwhile a seminar was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to mark the Pakistan Day , the Lahore Resolution of 1940.

Speakers highlighted the significance of Lahore resolution passed in the meeting of All India Muslim League demanding a separate homeland for the Muslims. They said that 23rd of March is the day of commitment as the Muslims of India announced their determination to achieve a separate homeland and within seven years Pakistan appeared as a sovereign Muslim state on the world map. We proved that a nation starting without any resources survived successfully all types of challenges including foreign aggressions and natural calamities. During the last few years we have proved ourselves a peaceful, dynamic and responsible state that emerged efficaciously after every challenge. Today’s Pakistan again demands the same passion and resilience from our people to ensure bright future of our generations in future.