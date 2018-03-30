Share:

Rawalpindi - An exhibition of old and valuable photographs of the Pakistan Movement titled “Journey of Hope” was inaugurated at the Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday.

PML-N MPAs Tehseen Fawad and Zaib un Nisa Awan inaugurated the exhibition. Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Naheed Manzoor and a number of art enthusiasts from the twin cities were also present on the occasion.

More than 110 photographs related to the War of Independence 1857 and the Pakistan Movement have been showcased in the exhibition which will remain open for the general public till March 24, informed the RAC spokesperson.

MPAs Tehseen Fawad and Zaib un Nisa Awan said that Pakistan came into existence as a result of the sacrifices rendered by our ancestors. They added that we must work for the progress of our country collectively.

Speaking on the occasion, RAC Director Waqar Ahmed and Naheed Manzoor said the RAC has collected these old and valuable photographs of the Pakistan Movement, leaders of the movement and the migration of Muslims to Pakistan which are displayed at least three times a year on various national holidays. He further said RAC has showcased these photographs in all districts of Rawalpindi Division with the objective to introduce the history of Pakistan and its movement to the young generation.

Meanwhile, PML-N MNA and Chief Executive of Murree Brewerry Isphanyaar Bhandara, in a statement issued here, said the creation of Pakistan and the struggle for it has left marks on our history which shines brighter every passing day.

He further said that 23rd March 1940 marked an epoch in our history, when the creation of a new state in the subcontinent was promised and in a matter of seven years of unmatched struggle, the impossible was made possible.

He further said that protection of minorities and the promotion of religious tolerance in Pakistan was an objective of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

PML-N is working hard for this objective and for the protection and betterment of the minorities in the country, he added.