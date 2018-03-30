Share:

On Thursday Pakistan gained its first female Opposition Leader in the Senate in the shape of Sherry Rehman, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) gained yet another top position in the Senate.

Beyond the very commendable milestone, the PPP Senator has had a long and diverse political career – having served as an MNA and a minister in the centre for various departments including health, women development and information – and her deputation as the Ambassador to the United States during the tenure of the PPP government makes her a well-rounded and capable candidate in this important position. It is hoped that she performs her duties as the Opposition Leader with diligence and sincerity.

As is the case with every stage of these Senate elections, her nomination is not without a measure of controversy. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday had challenged the PPP’s move to nominate Sherry Rehman for the opposition leader’s position in the upper house of the parliament citing technical concerns. This move had followed extensive verbal sparring between the PTI and the PPP; the former of which blamed the PPP of reneging on the understating that PTI would be allowed to nominate and Opposition Leader, seeing as the post of Chairman and Vice-Chairman had gone to the PPP.

The inability of the PPP and the PTI to reach a compromise over the post spells the end of the short-lived alliance between the two parties. Despite half-hearted attempts from the party ranks on both sides, Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari remain diametrically opposed, and their “alliance” in the Senate will only ever be a last ditch effort to thwart the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PPP would be celebrating nonetheless; this Senate election was an unbridled success. It managed to elect more Senators than expected and bagged the top three posts in the body. It may be in the minority in the Senate, but will be influential one.