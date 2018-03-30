Share:

Lahore - Eroding the perception that Pakistan is a dangerous place, foreign players, who participated in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), were all praise for the country and have expressed their desire to visit Pakistan again.

“It was a fantastic experience in Pakistan, really enjoyed it and great to bring cricket back to Pakistan and hopefully that continues. The hospitality has been really fantastic, so really enjoyed my time and thank you,” said Karachi Kings opener Joe Denly, who smashed 79 off 46 deliveries, though in losing cause.

Kings all-rounder Ravi Bopara is also eager to visit the country again, while he also praised Pakistan for the security and hospitality. “Unfortunately, we lost to Zalmi, they played really well but overall the trip has been very good. The security has been excellent, we have been treated really well and it was great to play in that kind of atmosphere. So thank you for having us and I hope to see you again soon,” said Bopara, before leaving the country.

Being the country’s premier T20 tournament, PSL is also responsible for changing the perception of Pakistan across the globe, as well.