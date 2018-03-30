Share:

ISLAMABAD - PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not appear before the court in a defamation suit filed against him by Jang/Geo group for leveling false allegations against it.

Additional district and sessions judge Sikandar Khan on Thursday conducted hearing of the defamation suit and issued notices to PTI chairman for appearing before the court on April 9 in this matter.

During the hearing, Amir Abdullah Abbasi, counsel for Independent Media, informed the court about Imran’s no-show and submitted before the court notices sent to him and their implementation reports.

He pleaded the court to initiate ex-parte (one-sided) proceedings against Imran for he was choosing not to attend proceedings.

However, the judge remarked that the court could wait till 2:30pm after which it will give a decision on the request but no one showed up even after the deadline.

Later, the court issued summons to the PTI chief directing him to appear before the court on April 9. The judge also issued directives for the summons to be placed at Imran’s residence.

Editor-in-Chief & Group Chief Executive Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman has filed the suit for damages under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 and demanded an unconditional apology, retraction of all the allegations and seeking Rs1 billion as damages for false statements made against the media group.

In this connection, a legal notice was served on Imran demanding that he issue an unconditional public apology and pay Rs1 billion in “token” damages for making numerous defamatory statements against the Jang-Geo Group and its chief executive and Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rahman over the last four years.

“As a result of your recent representations, statements and expressions on electronic and print media and other fora and the resultant impressions, innuendoes and insinuations that have followed, grave defamation of Jang Group has been committed by you before an audience of millions of viewers and readers both in Pakistan and abroad,” the notice said.

It added, “The allegations are completely false and unfounded and evidently motivated. Your expressions have personal and ulterior motives and objectives, have malice in its construct and portray your biased bend of mind towards Jang Group.”

Among the many allegations made by Khan, he has accused the media house of manipulating the 2013 general election results in favour of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party.