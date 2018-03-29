Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - Dozens of trees and the standing mustard and wheat crops spread over hundreds of acres of land were blown down level to the ground in the gales on late Wednesday night.

The informed sources told The Nation that windstorm played havoc in different areas of Bahawalnagar district including Chaks 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 179/7R, Chowk 214 and 277, Chak Mansora, Bangla Jaat, Rafiqabad and Adda 340/HR. The crops, ready to be harvested, had been destroyed by the storm and heavy rain. It had caused a huge loss to farmers.

Fort Abbas Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran president Ch Afzal Bhatti and other office-bearers sought help from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to overcome the loss they suffered.