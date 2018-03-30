Share:

FAIZAN WARRAICH, JAZIB MUNIR

The new generation that is unaware of the pains and agony that refugees coming from India went through will now have fair idea of what happened then. The ‘National History Museum’ with the help of virtual reality technology will show them what they had just heard about.

The museum, which is being built at the Greater Iqbal Park, has audio and video presentations, a heroes Gallery, mural walls that pay homage to national heroes of Pakistan.

Some sections of the NHM would start digital history since 17th century that would portray important historical events, historical data, and important speeches of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 3D visual pattern.

The ‘National History Museum’ project has been completed under the supervision of Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Khalid Sumbal. Parks and Horticulture Authority is the client of project which has done all the beautification around the history museum that is making green belts and planting flowers in them.

Citizens Archives of Pakistan (CAA), a body formed in 2007, has installed partition era pictures, video installations and refugees’ stories in history museum.

Sumbal told The Nation that digital wall reflected the salient features of the Pakistan freedom movement, which is a matter of pride of Pakistanis.

“This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that such a project has been taken up. The project is a salute to Pakistan heroes of different decades and fields,” commissioner said.

Oscar Award Winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is one of the founders of the CAP. She said working on the project which represents the stories of the partition will help the ‘next generation’ to learn about their past.

Answering a question as to where this idea came up Sharmeen said the Citizen Archives is a non-profitable organization which started from Karachi and then began its activities in Lahore. “Essentially the purpose of this organization is to record people’s oral history or people who lived through and eye witnessed the partition and early years of Pakistan. “In past 10 years we have arranged different events and exhibitions in Pakistan. Our team got training from Museum of London in 2008 in doing museum like exhibits.

“We collected all the stuff from partition times like maps, pictures and newspaper cuttings from Pakistan and even from outside Pakistan which helped us make the archives. So, two years back we developed an understanding with Punjab Government and Parks and Horticulture Authorities that there should be a history museum in Pakistan which will be affiliated with events occurred in 1947.

“Minar-e-Pakistan was the place where resolution of Pakistan was passed so we chose this place for a museum which will be digitally interactive for people. So if you see the setup it has touch screens, audios and videos experiences so people can experience unlike those traditional museums that have artifacts conserved under glass boxes. Its timeline is from East India Company, Indian sub-continent’s partition and first 10-15 years of Pakistan history. Museum has a train compartment which brought people from India to Pakistan. This is a virtual reality experience and the way refugee camps were set up. It also has a children area which basically shows that it’s a family oriented museum,” Chinoy said.

On a query that whether the train compartment was replica or original and what’s the story behind it, Sharmeen said it was part of the original train of 1947. “PHA took that train from Pakistan Railways. This is the first time in Pakistan that a train has been moved to museum. We develop a virtual reality experience which will let people feel that they are in 1947.”

On a question about the criteria for selecting the images and videos of partition Sharmeen said, “There is a content committee of 15 members which includes government officials, History department officials from Punjab University. All members discussed and reviewed on the table and then the decided content was brought to museum.”

Answering a question on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the project a gem in Lahore’s crown, Sharmeen said “I think this is first museum in Pakistan which based on the Pakistan’s history. Here, we are highlighting the sacrifices of people for Pakistan. There is information for children about our national heroes like Pakistan’s first hockey team and cricket team and also a full section over women who worked for Pakistan Movement and help move it forward. Basically our idea is that when people of Pakistan and Pakistanis who live abroad visit this museum, they feel and experience that this is our history, ethnicity and culture.”

“My organization “Citizens of Archives”, of which I am one of the founders is working for the last 10 years and arranged so many exhibits like this but this museum is a permanent exhibition space. To know our history is very important to lead the country to know that what were our successes and failures. So, this is definitely a jewel in Pakistan’s crown.

“This is that kind of place which will be visited by all the families and delegations who come to visit Lahore because we want it to be internationally recognized. How technology is incorporated in the project and that is why we can say it is an international museum,” Sharmeen said

“It was the single largest migration in the history of world where large number of people from both sides of border left their homes and start living in new homes. People who struggled for independence and you can see there is no monument, no place related to 1947 where you can go and say these are proofs of sacrifices by our ancestors. So that’s what the museum is about and it’s about our struggles, successes and our future,” Chinoy said.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Mian Shakeel on the history museum said, “All the work for beautification of National History Museum will be completed in time. It will double the beauty of Greater Iqbal Park.

“This is basically a museum of its own kind and will provide very helpful information to youth and coming generations and they will learn about what efforts were made to get independence and through what process of struggle Pakistan passed,” the DG said.

Gardeners are working round the clock for the beautification of the project. They have planted thousands of flower bearing plants.

Muhammad Naseer, 28, who hails from the Lahore, said “I am head of all gardeners in PHA and feel very proud that I am the part of such an innovative project where people will come here and get knowledge about our country’s history.