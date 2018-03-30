Share:

I want to say that due to the negligence of Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority the blood screenings has not been done sufficiently and it is spreading contagious diseases to harm common people. Diseases like HIV and hepatitis are most likely to spread in Larkana and Karachi. The report had said that these malignant diseases are spreading because the screenings of the blood are being done with low quality and second hand instruments. In Larkana many people have become victims of HIV and in Karachi hundreds of children have became patients of hepatitis. Government should take action against it because it is a very serious issue that is threatening people lives. People come to blood banks for the sake of their lives and if these laboratories or medical institutions are not giving them assistance then where will they go to seek help.

UMMUL QURA,

Karachi, March 11.