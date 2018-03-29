Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday dismissed an appeal moved by Sindh government challenging decision of the Sindh High Court wherein Allah Dino Khwaja was allowed to continue as inspector general of police.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order at the Supreme Court Lahore registry. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench.

The bench, however, withdrew its earlier order restraining transfer of IGP AD Khwaja. The bench held: “On account of dismissal of instant appeals, order dated 18-01-2018 passed by this court restraining transfer of Mr AD Khawaja, Inspector General of Sindh Police, obviously would not remain in field”.

The bench also observed that Sindh government was entitled to make new laws conforming with the modern needs and also keeping in view observations made in the impugned judgment of the SHC.

Singh government had challenged the decision of the Singh High Court through its counsel Farooq H Naek, arguing that it had been facing problems in performing its constitutional obligation of maintaining law and order in the province. It said that the Singh High Court’s decision was containing an error of law while the directions given in the judgment were also against the parliamentary sovereignty and respect.

The appellant government said that provincial government had constitutional obligations and therefore it could not be restrained from discharging its duties conferred upon it under the law. It said that the provincial legislature could not be barred from making the rules or amendment in these rules of business regarding the policy matters.

The government’s counsel questioned the SHC judgment saying that how it could say that a bare minimum tenure of three years to the post of IGP was to be ensured as an obligation and that it could not be changed or reduced down.

He argued that the Constitution guaranteed provincial autonomy but despite that the federal government’s inference in respect of the appointment and removal of the police chief continued.

He said it was unconstitutional. The government prayed to the court to set aside the judgment of the Singh High Court on the subject matter.

Other citizens had also moved appeals against the decision of the Sindh High Court. However, the bench dismissed the appeals.