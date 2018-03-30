Share:

Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission and Government of Thailand will award scholarships to Pakistani and Thai students to enhance academic cooperation between the two countries, said an official on Thursday .

According to an official statement, a delegation of educationists from Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Thailand visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan and held a meeting with Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC and other senior HEC management officials.

During the meeting, it was agreed that Pakistani faculty members will be given opportunities to go on a sabbatical. The two sides will sign a Document of Understanding for awarding scholarships to students.

Collaborative research especially in the fields of water resources, engineering, solar energy, food security, structures and urban planning and environment will be finalized with mutual consultations. The two sides will jointly conduct research and hold seminars apart from considering participation in non-academic activities. In order to materialize the meeting decisions, a trilateral working group consisting of two members from Pakistani academia and AIT each will be constituted.

Talking to the delegates, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed stressed the need for identifying potential areas in which HEC and AIT can collaborate. He said HEC gives great importance to joint research projects with foreign countries. The AIT will be represented by Dr Naveed Anwar, Executive Director, AIT Solutions and shawn P. Kelly, Director, Office of the External Relations, AIT, Thailand, while Director General, Academics Muhammad Raza Chohan, will serve as HEC’s focal person.

The AIT delegation comprising Prof. Voratas Kachitvitchyanukul, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, Professor Rajendra Shrestha, Dean, School of Environment Resources and Development, Dr Fiaz Shah, Head, Development Management and Director, Yunus Centre, Shawn P. Kelly, Director, Office of the External Relations, and Dr Navid Anwar, Executive Director, AIT Solutions, was headed by Professor Worsak Kanok Nukulchai, President AIT .

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Nukulchai said, “AIT is a neutral platform for regional engagements and it values international collaboration”. He stressed the need to revitalize partnership with Pakistan. He further said research and development endeavours are boon for the mankind, as they lead to sustainable development. He said AIT offers 30 academic programs and has 2000 postgraduate students, adding that it has developed over 200 academic partnerships.