KARACHI - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that secular forces of the country are given open field to rule and regrettably the religious forces are being pushed back. We have taken the oath of loyalty at various instant but still being treated as unfaithful. Our mosques and seminaries are taken doubtful and this one way assistance in this regard will not bring any good results.

“Religious forces believe in the unarmed movement and also accept the constitutions of the country but how long the people have to wait for the Islamic rule in Pakistan.”

Fazal expressed these views while addressing the Islam Zindabad Conference at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Thursday. The JUI-F chief said that party always raised the voice for the Islamic system in the country but whenever we raise this issue the silent players got annoyed.

Quaid-e-Azam inaugurating State Bank of Pakistan said that Islamic system would be practiced in the Pakistan. But a few people always catch displeasure when party talks about the interest based banking system, he added.

The sectarian era came to an end after the formation of MMA in 2002 but unfortunately this succession broken. Today MMA is restored and now it will send the people home those were responsible for the break of religious parities alliance, said Fazal.

He said efforts were being put by the international players to leave Pakistan alone in the world. America is fastening relation with India while Iran has left us early. At present, China is the only country that is still in support of Pakistan but the enemies were hatching conspiracies to ruined Pak-China relations. Talking about the current situation of port city, Fazl said that city had remained in the rule of the people those had done nothing for the betterment of economical hub. The citizen of Karachi should now give chance to MMA for their prosperity rejecting the traditional stakeholder, said Maulana Fazl.

Today‘s party public gathering is in fact a referendum in favour of JUI-Fazal, said Maulana Abdul Ghaffor Haderi, Sectary General of JUI-F. People were frustrated as the rulers were getting richer day-by-day while there is no one to put heed to people‘s problems. Rulers had put various institutions on sale; however it was not the formula to bring the country out of crisis, he added.

“Sindh is land of loyalist and resident of the province had always shown their affections whereas the participation of the people in today gathering confirms this posture,” said JUI-F senior leader Akram Khan Durani.

He said that PTI chairman was misleading the people by telling fake stories of the development and change in system of KP, whereas the provincial rulers of Sindh had shown cruelty by ignoring the key issues of the province. PPP claimed Larkana it’s headquarter but had done nothing.

“Sindh has awakened and soon party will bring the change across the country. Sacrifices of party leader Dr Khalid Mehmood Somroo will not go in vain,” he added.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed said that JUI-F was the first party that raised the voice in the Upper House over the amendment to the bill regarding the Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH). Further condemning the Sindh police illegal acts, he said that Rao Anwar practiced an illegal act on the behalf of his position is police department. The justice should be delivered to the victim‘s families of the extrajudicial killing while the entire team of Rao Anwar should be punished for carrying out extrajudicial killing of innocent people, he held.

Maulana Shah Owai Noorani said that some evil forces remained in the power and during their stay they ruined entire system of Karachi but once again the religious forces efforts has re-establish the real picture of port city.

Earlier, the mandate of religious parties was robbed and indulged into division; establishment should answer why they attempted to rob our mandate asked Noorani.

He said that party after coming in power will arrest the actual killer of the PPP Slain Chairman Benazir Bhutto. We are not making tall claims as during Musharraf rule MMA was the only party that stood firm against the dictator rule and once again the unification of religious parties will defeat the opponents, he added. Addressing the conference, Qari Usman said that after the restoration of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) party Chief Fazalur Rehman has become the head of the religious forces of the country and future of Pakistan belongs to religious parties.

Criticising Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government, he said ruling party had ruined the entire province and people of Karachi were left alone in miserable condition. Karachi since long is witnessing the violation of human rights while provincial rulers were busy minting money for their luxuries, he added.