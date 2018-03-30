Share:

Islamabad - A number of faculty members, while expressing concerns on the shutdown of academic activities at the Quaid-i-Azam University by the Academic Staff Association, has urged the QAU chancellor to restore the peaceful environment at the institution.

According to the statement issued here on Thursday, the faculty members of QAU have deeply regretted the shutdown of academic activities in the university as well as the lockdown of the administration blocks for the past two weeks by the ASA.

The ASA is on protest for the last two weeks and demanding resignation of the incumbent VC for his alleged role in financial and other irregularities.

The faculty members said that though they support the ASA’s right to peaceful protest, yet the high-handed of the faculty members by the ASA leadership is highly condemnable.

The faculty members asserted that they consider themselves neutral in the current standoff but greatly dismayed at the losses being suffered by the students who have paid fees for the current semester.

The statement said that some faculty members are attending classes in The National Institute of Psychology, National Institute of Pakistan Studies, History, Anthropology, Sociology, Animal Sciences, Plant Sciences and a number of other departments. However, it said that a majority of faculty members and students are unable to attend classes in the prevailing circumstances.

The faculty members urged the chancellor to make arrangements for restoration of all academic activities in the university from Monday (26th March) and investigate all allegations of irregularity against the VC involving all stakeholders.

It also called for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere at the campus where the students and faculty members are protected from harassment and intimidation of any kind by the ASA leadership, QAU administration or any other organised lobby.

The faculty members also urged the chancellor for compensation to students for their loss of time and resources – including partial and complete waiving off fees – due to the suspension of academic activities.

Vice Chancellor QAU Prof. Dr Javed Ashraf talking to The Nation said that a good number of teachers are supporting administration for restoration of academic activities in the university.

Meanwhile, Quaid-i-Azam Student Federation (QSF) has also urged the ASA and administration to end the deadlock and restore the academic activities in the university.