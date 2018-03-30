Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Raheem Bux Maitlo said Sindh government has issued directives for establishment of isolation wards in government hospitals in Sukkur district to prevent from measles and polio diseases.

The DC Sukkur while presiding over a meeting of district committee formed for elimination of measles and polio, in the conference room of DC office Sukkur on Thursday. He said that directives have been issued for establishment of isolation wards in all the government hospitals of Sukkur up to the month of June to prevent from measles disease.

He said measles is under control in the district, adding that measles create in the areas where vaccinators were not vaccinating and directed to focus the routine immunisation to control the measles.

He said that during upcoming anti-polio campaign; children having age six months or above would be administered vitamin A&D.

District Health Officer Abdul Sattar Mahar said that next anti-polio campaign would start from April 9 which would be continued up to April 12 in which target of children has been earmarked as 2,90,466 children while 884 teams have been assigned responsibilities to achieve the target. He further said that during last anti-polio campaign 33 cases of denying administer of polio drops in the district were reported out of which 18 children were administered the polio drops.

He said that 72 cases of measles were reported in Sukkur district, adding that vaccines against measles were available in the hospitals while vaccine was also being made at concerned centres to prevent from measles disease.

The Sukkur DC said that Station House Officers (SHOs) have been issued directives to extend necessary help to the polio teams and also to tackle the cases where parents denying administering polio drops to their children.

He said that environmental sample of the polio which taken one and half month ago of Sukkur district was reported as positive therefore it was dire need of more hard working.

He said that polio campaign was the national cause as such all institutions and people were required for extending cooperation for its success.

He directed the officials of health department to give more focus on transit points while coordination of motorway police may also be got continued.