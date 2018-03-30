Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Thursday claimed that all cleanliness work has been done in surrounding areas of the National Stadium before the mega event of PSL.

SSWMB Managing Director Taha Ahmed Farooqui said that all cleanliness work has been done on the routes of the National Stadium and other alternate roads. “Around 150 employees, road swiping machines, compactors and other machineries will be deployed at the venue,” Farooqui added.

He said that focal person of the SSWMB to supervise the all cleanliness work and a special plan also been made for the event. The plan has made for parking of machinery and VIP parking area, he added.

The managing director also directed to Chinese company to increase the strength of staff and machineries. He said that a plan for cleanliness work has made for different parts of the area including Shar-e-Faisal, Airport, Karsaz, Stadium Road, Dalmia, University Road, Hassan Square, Kashmir Road, M T Khan Road, Lyari Express Way and others.

The managing director further directed the concern officials to washout the all footpaths and also ensure the marking towards stadium on roads. He claimed that the SSWMB will provide a clean environment to guest.