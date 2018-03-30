Share:

Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day, also Republic Day, is a national holiday in Pakistan commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on 23 March 1940 and the adoption of the first constitution of Pakistan during the transition of the Dominion of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 23 March 1956 making Pakistan the world's first Islamic republic.

A Republic Day parade by the armed forces is often part of the celebrations. The Muslim League held its annual session at Minto Park in Lahore, Punjab that lasted from the 22nd of March to the 24th of March 1940. During this event, the Muslim League led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other Founding Fathers narrated the events regarding the differences between Hindus and Muslims, and moved the historical resolution that cemented the formation of a nation-state in South Asia as Pakistan. Even though it did not actually mention Pakistan at all.

The resolution was passed on 23 March and had its signatures from the Founding Fathers of Pakistan. It reads as:

No constitutional plan would be workable or acceptable to the Muslims unless geographical contiguous units are demarcated into regions which should be so constituted with such territorial readjustments as may be necessary. That the areas in which the Muslims are numerically in majority as in the North-Western and Eastern zones of India should be grouped to constitute independent states in which the constituent units shall be autonomous and sovereign. They clearly argued that in Hindustan there are two types of cultures which are not relevant to each other and not suitable for delivering to each other accordingly. There was a lot of difference in their own religion so Hindu’s were recognized into their nation in four categories of people and the last level of people was fully not allowed to enter even their home or not in their poja part mandirs. Although Islam offered the massage that all human beings are equal. And even nobody is better than another. Instead of that he could present himself in his good behavior to others.

The day celebrates the adoption of the Pakistan resolution by the Muslim League at the Minar-e-Pakistan that called for establishing an independent federation comprising provinces with Muslim majority located in north-western and north-eastern region of British controlled territories in India on 23 March 1940. Since then, the day is celebrated annually throughout the country as a public holiday. A main feature of Pakistan Day celebrations is a parade at Constitution Avenue in Islamabad. An award ceremony is organized where the president gives military and civilian awards to recognize recipients’ achievements and contributions to Pakistan. The President of Pakistan is usually the Chief Guest; also the attended in public are Prime Minister of Pakistan alongside the Cabinet ministers, military chiefs of staff, and chairman joint chiefs. Pakistan military inter services also shows a glance of its power and capabilities during this parade. Besides that Pakistan Day festivals, parties, national songs and debate competitions are featured throughout the day. Pakistan Day specials are broadcast on radio and TV. All these activities are the example of an organized country with full strength of all types of powers. Although Pakistan is a super power and getting progress in latest missile system to ensure that their army can handle every type of odds. If ever somebody could misunderstand the values of great Pakistan, they will offer to them a historical lesson as well they are use to be given these special lesson in their previous wars. Moreover Special prayers are offered for peace and prosperity not only for the Pakistan even for the whole world because Pakistan is a country of peaceful minded people.

Pakistan’s national flag is hoisted on public and governmental buildings at dawn on Pakistan Day. A 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals are fired. A change of guard occurs at the mausoleums of Muhammad Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah known as Quaid-i-Azam, followed by garlands being laid. It is only because of the remarkable work which could be remembered till today. These leaders did exceptional work beyond the limits. That’s why their names are still captured in the minds of Muslims of south Asia especially in the people of Pakistan. Although their population as counted as 22 crores but 7.6 billion people of the world understand the leadership of Muslim leaders which could occur the exact place for the Muslims although they had to have the huge migration which called the biggest migration of the world to get settled in a new country that is purely an own country of the Muslims.

23rd March is celebrated as public holiday in Pakistan. Government offices, banks, post offices, educational institutions and businesses are closed, except for some multinational organizations.

Public transport is also limited on this day, and may be completely unavailable on certain routes. Many people visit recreational spots on Pakistan Day, so traffic congestion is common in big cities. All these activities made to recognize the concerted efforts of the real leaders of Muslims which were having fully idea to have a separate homeland for the Muslims of south Asia. That’s why they worked to achieve such a goal and with the joint efforts of real Muslim leagues they could draw a result in the shape of Pakistan. Indians were dumb founded, they were having idea that after the separation with them Pakistanis will offer their highly excuse and unable to organize and handle the matters of newly born country. But the devoted people which are highly appreciatable offered their everything for the Pakistan even they helped the needy people and arranged cool and calm atmosphere for the people of new settled country.

I am sure that It’s been more than 70 years the politicians and parties are trying their best to make a better Pakistan but in-vain. There is only a misconception and misunderstanding in the shape of things like dharna program which is purely not suitable for the economic movement of the country. When these things broadcasted, the investor always feels hesitation to invest towards our country. It is moral duty of every politician to drop his own wills upon country interest and precure peaceful and progressive country which we had after offering a lot of sacrifices.