TOBA TEK SINGH : Power loom workers staged a protest demonstration on Thursday outside DC Complex for government-fixed wages, after they reached there in a rally from Waryam Road.

However, the gates of the complex were closed and they could not reach DC Office. Power Loom Workers Association President Nadeem Ashraf and other leaders said that the district officer (labour) had failed to protect the rights of the workers instead he was siding with power loom owners. They added that government's notification under which salaries and wages were fixed by provincial government in July 2017 for the workers, was not being implemented. They also stated that social security cards of the workers were not being prepared and so far only a few lucky workers had succeeded to get social security cards.

They warned that if their demands were not accepted they will be forced to take to the streets every day.

ARREST: A religious party activist was arrested on Thursday by intelligence agencies from Chak 294 GB. Sources said that Waseem had relations with a banned organisation. When contacted local police officials said that they did not know where the arrested man had been shifted to.