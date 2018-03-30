Share:

Rawalpindi - A seminar was held in Rawalpindi aimed at creating awareness among people regarding the conservation of water as part of the World Water Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) arranged the seminar in its offices and held a walk on Murree Road with a pledge to provide clean water to all and to create awareness among the people to not waste the water.

Speaking on the occasion, WASA Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat said that it was the need of the hour to augment new water sources to overcome the upcoming shortage of water in Pakistan, especially in the Potohar Region. He said construction work on new dams is necessary as the underground water table is depleting annually .

He said that the government should start planning for major projects of water augmentation to overcome the shortage of water in Rawalpindi city.

He further said that WASA was striving hard to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

Moreover, he appealed to the consumers that the prevailing situation demands conservation of water and consumers could play a pivotal role to conserve and minimize the wastage of water. WASA also requested the general public and specifically to its consumers to cooperate in the conservation and economical use of water. A water awareness walk was also arranged at Murree Road which was attended by a large numbers of participants.