Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Like rest of the world, World Water Day was observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday with the renewal of pledge to perform individual and collective responsibility to save water.

They demanded sincere efforts at the national level for the establishment of more water reservoirs to meet the future needs of water for the speedy progress and prosperity of the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Special functions in various parts of AJK were held to commemorate the day with special stress by the speakers to save water through individual and collective role. They expressed grave concern over the increased water crisis in the country following reported gradual dryness of rivers and blatant violation of international norms and river treaties on the part of India.

A major ceremony to mark the day was held at local Press Club under the auspices of AJK Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] with the coordination of NGO Alkhidmat Trust.

Addressing the special congregations, speakers emphasised the need for focusing attention on establishing more water reservoirs in Pakistan with special focus to get the country rid of the grim water crisis to meet the present and future water requirements for bringing about progress and prosperity in the country.

EPA AJK Divisional Director Sardar Idrees Mehmood called for immediate enforcement of water policy in the country to ensure the importance and usage of water resources in view of the future needs of this greatest natural necessity of the human life and for other much required and permanent purposes.

Water experts from various parts of AJK and others delivered special lectures on the current water crisis in Pakistan besides for the active individual and collective role for protection of water, wildlife, tourism development and environment conservation besides for boosting maximum water resources for the overall economic progress and prosperity of the country.