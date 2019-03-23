Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Friday that democracy is still in process of taking roots in our country so it is important to inculcate the culture and values among the youth.

“There is need to work for Pakistan beyond personal biases,” said Speaker NA Asad Qaiser while speaking at the commencement ceremony of the Young Politicians’ Fellowship Programme arranged by PILDAT/Tabeer.

The Young Politicians’ Fellowship Program (YPFP) is a programme of training and in-depth learning for young, active and passionate political party workers. Opening the dialogue, President PILDT Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said that this initiative is one of a kind in Pakistan and aims to build capacities of young politicians. The panel comprises Ahsan Iqbal, MNA PML-N and Central Secretary General, Aizaz Asif, Deputy Secretary General PTI and Jawad Ahmad, Founder Barabri Party shared their comment in the seminar. They shared their party’s policies and initiatives for the youth. They focused on the importance of integration of youth in the policy-making process. Young politicians were also given a chance to interact with the panel and highlighted issues of political organisations in universities, women’s representation in politics and abuse of power. The panel responded to the fellows leading to a very constructive discussion. The competitive fellowship program is designed to provide a unique opportunity to selected young members, belonging to Pakistan’s political parties represented in the National Assembly.

The fellowship, through high-level trainings and engagements, will facilitate selected fellows to connect, exchange experiences, and receive academic, practitioner and policy training to enrich their knowledge of the field of politics.