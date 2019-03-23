Share:

BADIN - A 12-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by two suspects here on Friday.

According to police, a 12-year-old girl, resident of Shah Qadri Mohalla, was on her way back home from Juma Bazaar when two accused identified as Ahsan and Abdul Aziz chased her with bad intention.

They overpowered her and dragged her to a deserted place where they allegedly assaulted her. However, the girl’s screams alerted the people nearby. They rushed for her rescue. They caught the accused and handed over them to Badin police.

The police conducted initial inquiry and sent the girl to Indus Civil Hospital Badin for medico-legal proceedings. The police said that the accused were apprehended after tip-off about them regarding sexual abuse.