Lahore (PR) 23rd March is the resolution day and Pakistan was founded with perseverance of founding fathers and sacrifices of the Muslims of subcontinent, said founder Sitara-e-Hilal Foundation Ibrahim Hasan Murad.

He said Pakistan is the land of peace and prosperity where whole nation is fully devoted to serve their homeland, sacrifice in times of need and brotherhood in compassion. He told that purpose of creation of Sirata-o-Hilal Foundation is to realize the aspirstions of Quaid e Azam and Iqbal . Sitara-o-Hilal Foundation aims to trigger the true love of Pakistan and principles of its foundation amongst young Pakistanis; he added.

SHF purpose is to provide awareness to the nation and especially youth to contribute country in tough times and face the challenges. SHF will be a source of love and inspiration for the mother land in coming times and future generations of Pakistan. SHF is a beacon of hope for youth to acquire knowledge and skill to play vital role in the pursuit of happiness.