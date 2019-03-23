Share:

Justice (R) Sheikh Ijaz Nisar

Rana Ijaz Ahmed, former minister for law and human rights, made a significant contribution in the capacity of a senior bar leader to the rule of law, access to justice and human rights. He was a towering figure of the bar who also held Pakistani lawyers’ highest elected office of the vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council. In both his individual capacity and in the capacity of chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council, he made an invaluable contribution to human rights by assisting and representing several needy people who were unable to hire a lawyer. He was also a vigorous and fearless advocate of the rights of minorities, especially rights of Sikhs. This demonstrated his unwavering commitment to justice and to the most vulnerable among us. Rana Ijaz’s remarkable life started in Amritsar. He was only four when he, along with his family members, undertook the challenging journey from Amritsar to Dulmee, a small village just outside metropolitan Lahore. He did not know anyone in Lahore when he came here to pursue higher education. He graduated from the Punjab University Law College in 1967 and set up his own practice after working with a couple of senior lawyers. As a constitutional lawyer, he was known as a fearless fighter who stood up to government officials’ excesses and fought the battle to the hilt. He was single minded and relentless in his pursuit for justice for the oppressed who were left with no other choice but to seek justice from the courts. He also had a knack for humouring his way out of setbacks in life. Appearing unscathed in adverse circumstances, he had the self-belief and tenacity to turn things around. A prime example was his inability to get re-elected as a member of the Punjab Bar Council that motivated him to run for and win an even higher office of member of the Pakistan Bar Council. He then served two terms as a member during which he also had the distinction of being elected vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council. I had known him for over thirty-five years and he used to appear regularly in my court. He always showed great respect to the court even when he was not able to get relief that he had sought. I was always impressed by his profound knowledge of law and lucidity of expression. He took no time in presenting his points in the most clear and convincing manner. In cases which he conducted in the courts, particularly criminal cases, he was methodical and his grip on criminal law was strong. He was always respectful and courteous to his opposing counsel and treated the younger lawyers who worked with him with kindness and affection. He was also a friend to them who always had his doors open and enjoyed their company. All the lawyers who worked with him considered him a father figure and an inspirational mentor. His constant encouragement gave them confidence to appear before senior judges and not let a bad day in court dent their confidence.

Since he was tall and well-built, he had an imposing presence in court that also matched his persona of a fearless fighter for justice. However, those who knew him well were aware of his sensitive nature and generous heart. He also wore his heart on his sleeve and was always honest and straightforward about his sentiments and did not hesitate to express them. There was no hypocrisy or double standards.

His love for poetry was demonstrated by his frequent references to Allama lqbal and Ghalib in his speeches and conversations. He was an ambitious man who never settled for anything less than what he had aimed for. He was always teeming with ideas to expand his reach and influence both as a lawyer and a human rights activist. In addition to establishing himself as one of Pakistan’s leading constitutional and criminal lawyers, he set up the International Commission for Human Rights.

In the capacity of Punjab’s minister and adviser on law and human rights, he visited various jails all across Punjab with a view to identifying the issues critical for jail reforms.

The writer is a former chief justice of the Lahore High Court and former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He is also a former caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

In this regard, while he was the law minister, he recommended amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code to criminalise the traditional practice of settling blood feuds through such forced marriages. This was done as part of his report prepared for the governor of Punjab after visiting Mianwali while he was the law minister. The Vani laws were subsequently enacted, making it a criminal offence. Another significant development during his term as the law minister was the recommendation and incorporation of an amendment in the Family Laws Ordinance to set a firm 60-day deadline for adjudication of all family disputes. These disputes included disputes related to divorce, maintenance, guardianship and custody of children. He was also at the forefront in the widely reported Mukhtaran Mai gang rape case. As part of his efforts for a prompt and fair resolution of this case, he visited Muzaffargarh to prepare an official report for the governor of Punjab. Subsequently, he supervised the prosecution of the accused in the case. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he was a great family man who fulfilled his roles as a husband, father, brother, son and grandfather with the utmost love, sincerity and kindness. He was also a true and sincere friend who was always there for them through thick and thin. A former Supreme Court judge once described him as a strong friend and a brave enemy.