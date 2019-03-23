Share:

Afghanistan has condemned attack on Pakistani religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani in Karachi.

Taqi Usmani escaped unhurt in the firing incident on Friday. His guard was killed and driver received bullet injuries, according to the police.

Afghan Ministry of Hajj affairs called the attack an un-Islamic , in-human and insane act and also condemned it in severe words.

The Afghan ministry in a statement said Mufti Taqi Usmani is the brightest face and internationally-recognized personality, having moderate thoughts for Muslim Ummah.

The statement said Mufti Usmani has positive approach towards Afghanistan.