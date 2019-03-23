Afghanistan has condemned attack on Pakistani religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani in Karachi. 

Taqi Usmani escaped unhurt in the firing incident on Friday. His guard was killed and driver received bullet injuries, according to the police.

Afghan Ministry of Hajj affairs called the attack an un-Islamic, in-human and insane act and also condemned it in severe words.

The Afghan ministry in a statement said Mufti Taqi Usmani is the brightest face and internationally-recognized personality, having moderate thoughts for Muslim Ummah.

The statement said Mufti Usmani has positive approach towards Afghanistan.

“This attack shows that terrorists have no mercy for men, women, children, and aged citizens. The innocent people and Islamic scholars are not safe from the terrorists. The Muslim Ummah must join hands against terrorism and to expose those who provide them safe havens. Solid steps should be taken to eliminate terrorism,” the Afghan ministry said.