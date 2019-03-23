Afghanistan has condemned
Taqi Usmani escaped unhurt in the firing incident on Friday. His guard was killed and
Afghan Ministry of Hajj affairs called the attack
The Afghan ministry in a statement said Mufti Taqi Usmani is the brightest face and internationally-recognized personality, having moderate thoughts for Muslim Ummah.
The statement said Mufti Usmani has
“This attack shows that terrorists have no mercy for men, women, children, and aged citizens. The innocent people and Islamic scholars are not safe from