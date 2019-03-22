Share:

LONDON-Alexina Graham has become the first red-headed model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Alexina Graham has been named Victoria’s Secret’s newest Angel.

The 29-year-old model - who walked in the lingerie giant’s prestigious fashion show in New York City last year - has been given her wings as she officially joins recently announced VS model Barbara Palvin and Jasmine Tookes to become their first red-headed catwalk recruit. The flame-haired beauty admitted that she is feeling a ‘’mixture’’ of emotions because it still feels so ‘’surreal’’.

Speaking to Glamour UK, she said: ‘’Being a Victoria’s Secret’s Angel comes with a lot of empowerment. I think for me being a red head VS Angel means I get to put red heads out there more.

Being an angel is part of having that media outreach so that I can say to young red head kids, ‘you can do anything you want! Nothing is impossible!’

‘’It’s very exciting! It still feels so surreal to be honest, I have been working so hard to get to this moment - it’s a real mixture of feeling emotional, nervous and excited!

‘’ I found out when I was having dinner with one of my best friends, just in a restaurant in Soho, New York. My agent sent me a screenshot of an email saying, ‘you are joining the VS family in 2019!’’’

The British model insisted that despite her long struggle with bullies at school, her red locks have become part of her ‘’identity’’ because it makes her feel ‘’powerful’’.