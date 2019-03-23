Share:

KARACHI - Different political parties including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) condemned the assassination attempt on renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani and came down hard on the provincial government over its failure to control the recent wave of terrorism in the city.

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a statement termed the attack a conspiracy to deteriorate the peace of Karachi and spread anarchy amongst different sects. He said the attack on prominent religious scholar in broad daylight exposed the ‘incompetence’ of the provincial government. He also thanked Allah Almighty that Mufti Usmani, his wife and other family members remained safe. The MQM-P leader also prayed Allah Almighty to grant highest place in Jannah to those who killed in the incident and prayed for fast recovery for the wounded persons.

Separately, the JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman strongly condemned the terrorist attack and demanded immediate arrest of the terrorists who are involved into the targeted attack. He said that the extremists through a planned conspiracy want to destabilize the law and order situation in the metropolis by carrying out target killings on sectarian basis. Hafiz Naeem added that the people have severe concern and agony over the recent terrorists’ incidents.

The JI leader said that the Sindh government and law enforcement agencies had completely failed to maintain peace in Karachi, adding that the recent targeted attacks on religious scholars are the open evidence of their failure towards the restoration of law and order. “It is seemed that the criminal elements through a proper strategy have triggered the targeted killing spree in the Metropolis in order to get success in their nefarious designs”, Hafiz Naeem maintained. The JI Karachi Chief further said that it was a prime obligation of the provincial government and LEAs to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the masses.

The MWM Chief Allama Nasir Abbas Jaffri also termed the attack on eminent religious figure a conspiracy to deteriorate the peace of Karachi. “We condemn the attack on Mufti Usmani and demand of the authorities concerned to nab the perpetrators and take them to task at the earliest,” he added. The MWM Chief said that his party stand besides the families of those killed in the incident.