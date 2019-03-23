Share:

ISLAMABAD - Backbone of Pakistan batting Babar Azam has urged Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI) Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz to have mercy on millions of youth and let Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Shaikh serve the game in the better way.

Talking to The Nation, Test cricketer Babar, who is a product of IRCA, said: “I am the sole example of what the IRCA has done for Pakistan cricket. At a time when Lahore Region was not ready to provide me opportunities to play for my region, it was Shakil Shaikh and Islamabad Region, which provided me a break. I have played last three first class seasons for Islamabad Region aand will play fourth for Islamabad in this year’s Quiad-e-Azam Trophy.

“I can’t even think about where I am today, if Shakil Shaikh wasn’t there, who is considered as godfather for a number of players, who are now playing for Pakistan. Some of the prime examples are Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Raza Hassan and many others,” he added.

Babar said, “Regions’ role in detecting and developing a raw talent is no secret as they work so hard to produce top class players, who go onto represent departments, then national team and also play in different leagues of the world. I can never forget my early days, when I was running from pillar to post to get chance to exhibit my prowess at higher level, but no one was ready to give me a break. I was broken and my dreams were all set to be shattered.

“But when I was invited by IRCA President Shakil Shaikh to play for Islamabad Region, since then I never looked back and today whatever I have achieved, after Almighty, it is because of the IRCA President. I am deeply hurt, ever since I have heard that the cricket-illiterate MCI Mayor is all set to sabotage all the good work done by Islamabad Region just to settle personal scores.

“The MCI Mayor has already occupied two main grounds - National and Bhutto - and he wants to take over the possession of international standard Diamond, Shalimar and Marghazar grounds as well.

The National Ground was hosting first class matches but last year, no Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match was possible due to highly pathetic condition of the ground and pitch was in shambles.

“Prior to that the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches were regularly held at that top class venue every year while National One-Day Cup matches were also hosted there, but since then MCA/DCI took over the ground, it is incapable to handle these world class grounds.

It is hard to understand that why does Mayor MCI want to deprive youth of playing cricket and serve the nation,” he questioned.

He requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek explanation from the arrogant MCI Mayor and pass on directives to hand over the possession of all the Islamabad cricket grounds to the IRCA, which, after getting possession, will properly maintain these grounds and start hosting the first class matches at these grounds once again.

“As PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that all the cricket grounds must be run by respective associations, the IRCA must be allowed to run the affairs of the ground. I am sure the PM will take notice and ensure our future remains in safe hands and let Islamabad cricket flourish under able leadership of Shakil Shaikh,” Babar concluded.