LAHORE - University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha has called for creating awareness among the public about importance and conservation of water.

“We should make joint efforts, use social media and other means of communication to spread awareness about water conservation,” said the VC while addressing a seminar, arranged by the Department of Environmental Sciences of the UVAS in connection with the World Water Day, on Friday.

The UVAS observed the day in a befitting manner by arranging a walk and a seminar with the theme “Leaving no one behind”. Prof Pasha said it was very unfortunate that we waste a lot of water in our daily life due to lack of awareness. He stressed the need for using the latest techniques of irrigation like drip irrigation system and precision farming, etc, to save precious water.

Regional Director Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources Zameer Ahmed Soomro spoke about major water challenges in Pakistan, water management, water conservation and water conservation techniques and national water policy.

He said that access to safe water was a human right but it was not available to all in our country. He said although Pakistan was 35th at the list of water richest countries, yet per capita water availability was very low. He called for increasing water productivity, its economical use and saving it from being wasted.

Earlier, the VC led a walk to create awareness about water conservation. Teachers and students participated in the walk in a large number.

The VC also inaugurated “Groundwater recharge well” on campus.