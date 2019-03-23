Share:

Real Madrid's Casemiro said Friday that it would take time for Brazil's recomposed midfield to gel as the five-time world champions finalize their preparations for the Copa America.

Brazil will meet Panama at Porto's Estadio do Dragao on Saturday and the Czech Republic in Prague on Tuesday.

The friendlies will be the South American team's last outings before head coach Tite chooses his squad for the Copa America, to be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7.

Tite has said he will use the matches to test new players, with AC Milan playmaker Lucas Paqueta and Barcelona midfielder Arthur among those expected to be handed opportunities.

"They are young players coming into the team and they'll need time to adapt," Casemiro told reporters. "It will take time for us to gel, which is normal. But they have a lot of quality and with training [our chemistry] will improve."

Casemiro has been named captain for the clash against Panama in the absence of incumbent skipper Neymar, who was left out of Brazil's squad as he recovers from a fractured foot.

The 27-year-old said he felt privileged to lead his country at Estadio do Dragao, where he spent a season on loan in 2014-15.

"First, to represent the national team as captain is undoubtedly an honor and a reason for immense pride, because of the greatness of the Selecao and the level of our players," he said. "And I'm going back to the stadium where I grew a lot as a footballer," he added.