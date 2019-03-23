Share:

BEIJING - Chinese authorities have launched a year-long campaign to clamp down on scams and fraud in the healthcare sector.

The campaign, which starts in March, focuses on illegal activities including practicing irregularities, medicare fraud, over-treatment, and misleading commercials and promotions of healthcare products and services, according to an action plan jointly released by eight central authorities Friday.

Medical practitioners leasing their certificates, healthcare providers or pharmacies renting and trading such certificates, and those manufacturing and selling counterfeit drugs will face harsh punishment, the action plan said.

For those enticing and forcing patients to receive unnecessary treatment, the national credit system for medical practitioners and facilities will record wrongdoings and illegal activities, and release the information to the public.

The campaign’s participating agencies include the National Health Commission, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Public Security and the State Administration for Market Regulation.