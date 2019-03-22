Share:

BEIJING-China will implement a smart medical service grading system for the development of “smart hospitals,” according to the country’s National Health Commission Thursday.

A typical “smart hospital” features information-based service systems including a database of patients’ medical records, a registration system, a hospital navigation system and a logistics management system, said Jiao Yahui, deputy director of the Medical Administration Bureau under the commission.

The grading system, as detailed in a document released by the commission on Monday, set the grading standards for various items including the ability to provide telemedicine service and the effectiveness of hospital management, among others.

By introducing the grading system, hospitals will have a better idea about their advantages and shortcomings, giving them the ability to better allocate their resources in building themselves into “smart hospitals,” said Jiao.