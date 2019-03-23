Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan while addressing a seminar on “Rights of Disabled Persons” at Shamsherul Haidery National Museum said that the Human Rights Directorate was transformed into a full flagged independent department to improve the situation of Human Rights and resolve basic issues and matters of poor masses of Sindh on fast track.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan said that the government fully acknowledged the rights of everyone especially rights of disabled persons and introduced strong legislation and added that its implementation was on the priority of HR department.

He further said that rehabilitation and well being of the disabled persons was prime concern of the government adding that in this regard, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had issued strict directives for government of Sindh to take concrete measures for implementation on 5% quota in employment without further delay. Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan has further said that rights of minorities, women, labourers, and children would also be protected properly and pledged to discharge their obligations under the directions and implementation of UN conventions.

He offered his full support and assistance to all stakeholders to achieve the desired results of the welfare of the persons with disabilities. Secretary HR Lubna Salahuddin while addressing the seminar said that the department has extended its reform process to all stake holders adding that divisional offices to be linked with district administration to implement the HR for resolving issues at grass root level. Despite the manpower constraints, we were making efforts to bring positive change and conductive environment for promotion of human rights in the province.

She thanked all the stake holders and departments who supported for holding the seminar. Chairman PM Task force Dr. Zaigham Rizvi, Ashfaq Memon, Mohan Lal Kohistani, Mrs. Saima of SCEI, Lsila Dosa of JS Academy for Deaf, Rabia Salahuddin Director HR SBR, Abu Bakar Additional Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Nizamani,Shahid Ahmed and others also spoke on the occasion and stressed upon the need of encouragement to the disabled persons at every level to gave them attention, proper look after, certification and categorization from recognized institution of the government to uplift them. They also highlighted the importance of media’s role in disseminating awareness in this regard. On the occasion, a documentary of Syed Iftikhar Ahmed who made “sign language” was also screened.