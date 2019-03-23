Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day.

In his message, the chief minister said that March 23, 1940 was a watershed moment in the struggle for the establishment of Pakistan. The resolution approved in the historic meeting of Minto Park paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

“We pay tributes to the leadership of Muslim League approving the Pakistan Resolution under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 23rd March,” he said, adding that 23rd March was an occasion of materialising dreams and building passions.

The chief minister recalled that the journey of achieving independence had never been an easy task and the Muslims had to pass through a river of blood and fire to achieve the goal of a separate homeland. “In fact, the struggle for a separate homeland was succeeded due to the tremendous sacrifices rendered under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The miracle of Pakistan would have had never occurred, had different sects, creeds and ethnic communities not decided to merge as a nation of Muslims, he said.

The chief minister said the nation was now free to write a new chapter in the history of the world as it was making a new Pakistan. “Today, our commitment is unwavering and every heart is filled with the hope of a new Pakistan. Today is the occasion of utmost commitment and passion towards Pakistan and every one of us will have to make a commitment to work hard for achieving the goal of a new Pakistan with unshaken determination”, he observed.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan was the result of a farsighted approach of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Allama Muhammad Iqbal dreamt of an independent state for the Muslims of subcontinent and this dream was materialised under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Condemnation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the incident of firing on famous religious scholar Muhammad Taqi Usmani in Karachi.

He also expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the loss of two lives due to the firing and prayed for early recovery of the injured. Usman Buzdar thanked the Almighty Allah for saving the life of Mufti Taqi Usmani. He said that firing on Mufti Taqi Usmani’s car is an attempt to disturb the peace process. The nation is united against terrorism and any conspiracy of the enemy to destabilize the country will not be succeeded, the Chief Minister concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six persons of a family due to the falling of the roof in a nearby village of Attock.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. The chief minister has also sought a report from the administration about the incident.

CM commends NZ PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar commended the Prime Minister of New Zealand for taking unique steps for the consolation and expression of solidarity with the Muslims after the terrorist attack on mosques in Christchurch. NZ PM Jacinda Ardern won the hearts of the Muslims and exhibited brotherhood, love, and affection and led the way to stop extremism at international level, he said.

She has set an example of solidarity and unity through her positive attitude. She has proved by attending the Juma prayer congregation that terrorism is not associated with any religion. Usman Buzdar said that we pay tributes to the New Zealand government for directly airing the call for the prayer of Juma on television and radio for expressing solidarity with the Muslims. A two-minute silence was observed for martyrs in New Zealand and a message of unity against terrorism was given. He said that Jacinda Ardern has negated the nefarious designs of the terrorist by keeping him nameless. The international community will have to collectively fight the terrorism, he added.